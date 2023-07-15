The Solitary Reaper's Newsletter
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Scrubbing evidence is the norm in Australia
Do you remember vaccine expert Prof Nigel Crawford and his tentacles?
Oct 29
•
The Solitary Reaper
3
Share this post
Scrubbing evidence is the norm in Australia
thesolitaryreaper.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
India and China declare truce — a lesson in diplomacy for the west
War and violence must be shunned as a failure of diplomacy.
Oct 24
•
The Solitary Reaper
Share this post
India and China declare truce — a lesson in diplomacy for the west
thesolitaryreaper.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Did the US Government Orchestrate a Color Revolution in Bangladesh?
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee her country
Oct 23
•
The Solitary Reaper
1
Share this post
Did the US Government Orchestrate a Color Revolution in Bangladesh?
thesolitaryreaper.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
Gender-critical conservatives must seek to protect parental right to medical decisions
Americans must pay attention to legal precedents & what's going on in Australia
Oct 20
•
The Solitary Reaper
2
Share this post
Gender-critical conservatives must seek to protect parental right to medical decisions
thesolitaryreaper.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Study on Long-Covid funded by Pfizer
Brought to you by Pfizer!
Oct 18
•
The Solitary Reaper
1
Share this post
Study on Long-Covid funded by Pfizer
thesolitaryreaper.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
War & Genocide — Who benefits?
US Defence Contractors.
Oct 3
•
The Solitary Reaper
1
Share this post
War & Genocide — Who benefits?
thesolitaryreaper.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
September 2024
The questions that got me blocked by the Australian Government's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)
TGA knew where I was going with my line of questioning. They had to shut me up.
Sep 30
•
The Solitary Reaper
11
Share this post
The questions that got me blocked by the Australian Government's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)
thesolitaryreaper.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
August 2024
Covid vaccination data and the 3 layers of deception .
Mathematical Sorcery by Academic Terrorists
Aug 25
•
The Solitary Reaper
4
Share this post
Covid vaccination data and the 3 layers of deception .
thesolitaryreaper.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3:17
June 2024
Two back-to-back International summits on Influenza
You heard it here first.
Jun 30
•
The Solitary Reaper
3
Share this post
Two back-to-back International summits on Influenza
thesolitaryreaper.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Suffer from vaccine side effects? It just means it is working, say experts.
Experts come up with ways to increase vaccine uptake by hook or crook.
Jun 13
•
The Solitary Reaper
4
Share this post
Suffer from vaccine side effects? It just means it is working, say experts.
thesolitaryreaper.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
July 2023
14 cans of Carcinogenic Aspartame-laden Diet Coke a day is “Safe” just like vaccines, assure WHO & UN “experts”
“Safe & Effective” - It’s all about money & power for the elites & depopulation for all others.
Jul 15, 2023
•
The Solitary Reaper
8
Share this post
14 cans of Carcinogenic Aspartame-laden Diet Coke a day is “Safe” just like vaccines, assure WHO & UN “experts”
thesolitaryreaper.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
Pay-per-view Twitter
WEF-machine Twitter
Jul 1, 2023
•
The Solitary Reaper
3
Share this post
Pay-per-view Twitter
thesolitaryreaper.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
© 2024 The Solitary Reaper
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts