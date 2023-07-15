The Solitary Reaper's Newsletter

Scrubbing evidence is the norm in Australia
Do you remember vaccine expert Prof Nigel Crawford and his tentacles?
  
The Solitary Reaper
1
India and China declare truce — a lesson in diplomacy for the west
War and violence must be shunned as a failure of diplomacy.
  
The Solitary Reaper
Did the US Government Orchestrate a Color Revolution in Bangladesh?
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina was forced to flee her country
  
The Solitary Reaper
2
Gender-critical conservatives must seek to protect parental right to medical decisions
Americans must pay attention to legal precedents & what's going on in Australia
  
The Solitary Reaper
Study on Long-Covid funded by Pfizer
Brought to you by Pfizer!
  
The Solitary Reaper
War & Genocide — Who benefits?
US Defence Contractors.
  
The Solitary Reaper

September 2024

The questions that got me blocked by the Australian Government's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)
TGA knew where I was going with my line of questioning. They had to shut me up.
  
The Solitary Reaper
2

August 2024

Covid vaccination data and the 3 layers of deception .
Mathematical Sorcery by Academic Terrorists
  
The Solitary Reaper
3:17

June 2024

Two back-to-back International summits on Influenza
You heard it here first.
  
The Solitary Reaper
Suffer from vaccine side effects? It just means it is working, say experts.
Experts come up with ways to increase vaccine uptake by hook or crook.
  
The Solitary Reaper
2

July 2023

14 cans of Carcinogenic Aspartame-laden Diet Coke a day is “Safe” just like vaccines, assure WHO & UN “experts”
“Safe & Effective” - It’s all about money & power for the elites & depopulation for all others.
  
The Solitary Reaper
3
Pay-per-view Twitter
WEF-machine Twitter
  
The Solitary Reaper
5
