1. TGA DNA Contamination cover up

🇦🇺 TGA's FOI shows the Australian Health Dept went nuts after the DNA contamination info dropped on their laps.

Document shows how they WORKED THE MEDIA & PR MACHINE & flooded the media from behind the scenes.

Much of the internal comms is REDACTED.

Cowards knew it all along.

Source: https://www.tga.gov.au/sites/default/files/2024-12/FOI%2025-0018%20-%20Documents%201%2C%203%20and%206.pdf

2. TGA FOI Costs:

TGA knows how to dissuade honest researchers from seeking data via Freedom of Info act.

Slap on a hefty fee & watch the already impoverished honest researchers, independent analysts & unpaid journos walk away.

List of FOI charge notices & collected fee

Source: https://www.tga.gov.au/sites/default/files/2024-12/FOI%2025-0081.XLSX

3. TGA Censorship

If cost doesn't work, then, there is, of course, this classic TGA tactic. Just block the people asking questions. 💁‍♀️

https://x.com/ContactVVR/status/1841069742884544763?s=19

https://thesolitaryreaper.substack.com/p/the-questions-that-got-me-blocked

4. Ongoing Vaccine deaths & C19 Vaccine Rollout

🇦🇺 In the 1 year period from 17Dec2023 - 17Dec2024, there are 33 VACCINE DEATHS, of which 31 are from C19 jabs.

In the LAST MONTH alone (17Nov2024 - 17Dec2024), 5 C19 VACCINE DEATHS have been recorded in TGA's Database of Adverse Events.

They're STILL giving C19 💉

Depressing.

Source https://daen.tga.gov.au/medicines-terms-condition/

