Australian Therapeutic Goods Admin news — DNA Contamination Cover Up, Censorship, FOI Costs & Ongoing C19 Vax Deaths
TGA's motto: Cover up, censor, slap on costs & keep injecting
1. TGA DNA Contamination cover up
🇦🇺 TGA's FOI shows the Australian Health Dept went nuts after the DNA contamination info dropped on their laps.
Document shows how they WORKED THE MEDIA & PR MACHINE & flooded the media from behind the scenes.
Much of the internal comms is REDACTED.
Cowards knew it all along.
Source: https://www.tga.gov.au/sites/default/files/2024-12/FOI%2025-0018%20-%20Documents%201%2C%203%20and%206.pdf
4 pics
2. TGA FOI Costs:
TGA knows how to dissuade honest researchers from seeking data via Freedom of Info act.
Slap on a hefty fee & watch the already impoverished honest researchers, independent analysts & unpaid journos walk away.
List of FOI charge notices & collected fee
Source: https://www.tga.gov.au/sites/default/files/2024-12/FOI%2025-0081.XLSX
3. TGA Censorship
If cost doesn't work, then, there is, of course, this classic TGA tactic. Just block the people asking questions. 💁♀️
https://x.com/ContactVVR/status/1841069742884544763?s=19
https://thesolitaryreaper.substack.com/p/the-questions-that-got-me-blocked
4. Ongoing Vaccine deaths & C19 Vaccine Rollout
🇦🇺 In the 1 year period from 17Dec2023 - 17Dec2024, there are 33 VACCINE DEATHS, of which 31 are from C19 jabs.
In the LAST MONTH alone (17Nov2024 - 17Dec2024), 5 C19 VACCINE DEATHS have been recorded in TGA's Database of Adverse Events.
They're STILL giving C19 💉
Depressing.
Source https://daen.tga.gov.au/medicines-terms-condition/
Kindly consider supporting my work:
Kindly support my work by buying me some coffees at
https://buymeacoffee.com/thesolitaryreaper
Many thanks 🙏
I have also tweeted all of the above info as a thread on my Twitter X account.
https://x.com/ContactVVR/status/1873868517784904097?t=rcm3iilSbXFIVDmY7ldg2w&s=19
The same article I available on my Buy me a coffee blog as well
https://buymeacoffee.com/thesolitaryreaper/australian-tga-motto-cover-censor-slap-costs-keep-injecting
— The Solitary Reaper 🙏