MVEC Melbourne Vaccine Education Centre - a part of Murdoch Children’s Research Institute MCRI - has shut its shop down citing funding issue. Stopping further vaccine related "education" activities due to lack of funding is understandable. But it does not justify scrubbing all of their pages from the MCRI website. The MCRI is still up and running. Just the pages pertaining to MVEC have been scrubbed off from the MCRI website. Curious, eh?

Note that MCRI & ATAGI (Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation) are both headed by Prof Nigel Crawford.

I published a very detailed exposé of Prof Nigel Crawford, his role in deciding policies pertaining to vaccine mandates, adverse events reporting (read: suppression of reporting), exemptions from vaccine mandates – both at the Australian Federal level and at Victorian state level, and MCRI funding from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in a 2-part written series:

https://open.substack.com/pub/thesolitaryreaper/p/australias-top-vaccine-expert-nigel

and

https://open.substack.com/pub/thesolitaryreaper/p/part-2-australias-top-vaccine-expert

Kindly read the two articles linked above to appreciate the blatant, jaw-dropping level of conflict of multiple interests.

MVEC, which was also headed by Crawford, formalised clinical guidelines for coroners on deaths temporally associated with the C19 injections.

Yes, the same guy who was responsible for vaccine rollout policy, vaccine mandate policy, adverse events reporting and acknowledgement, vaccine exemption policy, and the guy who headed institutions that received an unjustifiably and unusually large funding from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was also the guy who wrote guidelines for coroners in Victoria on how they should rule on deaths suspected to have been caused by the vaccine. Do you see a problem here?

Now, all MVEC pages have been conveniently vapourised. Nothing to worry. I have the evidence. A screenshot is attached below.

Thus far, there has been very little interest in Prof Nigel Crawford from the Australian public. Only God knows why!

