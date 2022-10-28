Nigel Crawford’s role in VIC:

In Part-1 of the series on Australia’s top vaccine expert Nigel Crawford, we discussed Crawford’s involvement and his influence with the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) on Federal vaccine policies, and how he has pretty much captured ATAGI (The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation) at every level.

As the Chair of ATAGI, the Chair of ATAGI COVID-19 Executive Group, and the Chair of ATAGI COVID-19 SubGroup on “Vaccine Safety, Evaluation, Communication and Confidence”, Nigel Crawford controls the narrative on vaccine safety and controls the flow of information on vaccine safety at the Federal level.

Additionally, his own conflicts of interests (his employer funded by Pfizer) are brushed off and neglected and he enjoys as a voting member on the ATAGI.

Aside from his role in the federal government, Nigel Crawford has been deeply involved in Victorian Government’s vaccine policies and vaccine safety surveillance in Victoria. In this article (part-2 of the series), we shall see how Nigel Crawford controls the narrative on vaccine safety and the flow of information on vaccine safety at the State level in Victoria.

Please read part-1 in order to fully appreciate the role of Nigel Crawford and the significance of his deliberate actions/inaction at the Federal level on COVID-19 vaccine safety.

Australia's top vaccine expert Nigel Crawford -- A man who wears many hats. Part-1: Crawford's role in ATAGI influencing Australian Federal Govt vaccine policies.

Key take-aways from part-2:

Senior Medical Advisor to the Victorian Government Department of Health on COVID-19 vaccine Safety:

In 2021, Nigel Crawford was seconded as a the Senior Medical Advisor to the COVID-19 Vaccine Safety and Evaluation Team at the Victorian Department of Health to focus on vaccine safety and COVID-19 vaccine policies in Victoria . This means that Nigel Crawford played a significant role in vaccine mandates in Victoria and policies around exemptions from such vaccine mandates. Note that this is in addition to his multiple leadership roles at the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) which determines the exemption criteria from vaccine mandates. See Part-1 of the Series on Nigel Crawford.

Director of Melbourne Vaccine Education Centre (MVEC), at MCRI:

Nigel Crawford is also the Director of Melbourne Vaccine Education Centre (MVEC). The MVEC is an “educational website” on immunisation catering to both healthcare professionals and members of the public. MVEC is based at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI). MVEC is affiliated with SAEFVIC (Surveillance of Adverse Events Following Vaccination in the Community), the Victorian Vaccine Safety Service.

As the Chair of MVEC and as the member of MVEC’s editorial board, Nigel Crawford designs and creates content on vaccines to be disseminated to the health care professionals and the general public.

MVEC develops content on immunisation in the form of eLearning videos and packages, social media channels, educational webinars and seminars. MVEC also develops collaboration and appropriate partnerships with other organisations to develop effective communication of vaccine information to the public.

The website of Melbourne Vaccine Education Centre is a member of the World Health Organisation WHO-led project Vaccine Safety Net (VSN) . The WHO's Vaccine Safety Net (VSN) is a global network of websites that provides "reliable information" (read: propaganda) on vaccine safety. All Vaccine Safety Net members are verified by the WHO as a source of "reliable and credible" vaccine safety information.

“MVEC is a proud member of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Vaccine Safety Net. All Vaccine Safety Net members are verified by the WHO as a source of reliable and credible vaccine safety information.”

With this connection to the WHO, according to Nigel Crawford, his MVEC materials on vaccines have reached over 1.1 million users from 222 countries in just 18 months from late 2020-mid 2022.

“As part of the MVEC editorial board, I contribute to developing factual, up-to-date and digestible immunisation-related content. This has now reached an audience of over 1.1 million users from 222 countries over the past 18 months. Ongoing education on the role that vaccines play in controlling the pandemic has never been more important.” —Nigel Crawford

One could reasonably conclude that MVEC is Nigel Crawford’s vaccine safety propaganda channel with a global reach.

Director of the Surveillance of Adverse Events Following Vaccination In the Community (SAEFVIC), Victorian Vaccine Safety Service, at Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI):

Nigel Crawford is the Director of SAEFVIC (Surveillance of Adverse Events Following Vaccination in the Community), which is the central reporting service in Victoria for any significant adverse event following immunisation (AEFI). SAEFVIC is a vaccine safety surveillance and clinical immunisation research group at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI) in Victoria. SAEFVIC is the Victorian Vaccine Safety Service.

Chair of the Victorian Specialist Immunisation Services VicSIS:

Victorian Specialist Immunisation Services (VicSIS) is where those who suffer vaccine injuries and vaccine adverse reactions in Victoria are referred to in order to get evaluated to determine whether they still need to get the second shot and booster shots or whether they get an exemption from vaccine mandates. VicSIS also provides advice to those who are at-risk of suffering an Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI). VicSIS also claims that “Vaccination under supervision can be facilitated where deemed necessary.” which is diabolical considering that VicSIS determines whether or not a previously vaccine injured person is exempted from further vaccination mandates.

Nigel Crawford is the Director of VicSIS as well.

The Victorian Specialist Immunisation Services VicSIS network was established in 2021. VicSIS is coordinated and funded by the Victorian Department of Health (where Nigel Crawford is the Senior Medical Advisor on COVID-19 vaccines) to help support the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out in Victoria.

VicSIS runs with clinical support provided by SAEFVIC at MCRI (of which Nigel Crawford is the Director), in Melbourne.

Victorian representative of TGA–JIC (Jurisdictional Immunisation Coordinators):

Nigel Crawford is the Victorian representative of Therapeutic Goods Administration TGA’s JIC (Jurisdictional Immunisation Coordinators). Each state and territory has a Jurisdictional Immunisation Coordinator JIC. These are the top people in each state who communicate with the TGA about adverse events and in general about COVID-19 vaccines in that particular state or territory.

TGA-JIC act as state representatives on vaccine safety. They hold vaccine safety meetings with the Australian government Department of Health and the TGA to coordinate COVID-19 vaccine safety activities and issues of state and territory health departments with the federal Department of Health.

That is, as TGA’s state level Jurisdictional Immunisation Coordinator in VIC, Nigel Crawford heads the team in Victoria which reports Vaccine Adverse Events reported in Victoria to the TGA.

SAEFVIC, VicSIS, MVEC — all based at Murdoch Children’s Research Institute MCRI (funded by Vaccine manufacturers & Vaccine foundations including $56 MILLION grant from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation):

SAEFVIC, VicSIS, MVEC are all based at the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute MCRI, which receives funds from Pfizer. We saw this in part-1 of the series in the context of discussing Crawford’s Conflicts of Interest where he had declared to the Department of Health that his employer MCRI was funded by Pfizer.

Nigel Crawford’s employer MCRI received funding from Pfizer

Additionally, vax4COVID, a COVID-19 vaccine specific research under the Vaccine and Immunisation Research Group (VIRGo) at the MCRI, was funded by pharmaceutical companies such as Seqirus, Janssen, Merck, GSK.

MCRI funding & grants received for Vaccine and Immunisation Research Group (VIRGo)

The MCRI also received a total of ~$56 Million USD from the “philanthropic foundation” Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) since August 2008 to date. Of this ~$18 Million USD, that is, nearly one third of the total amount from BMGF was procured since the “pandemic” began!

MCRI received grants from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

In April 2020, the BMGF donated $13.4 Million USD in grant money specifically for the BRACE Trial — a clinical trial on BCG vaccines against COVID-19. Sub-studies of this trial have been introduced to study the effect of BCG vaccine on the immune system response to COVID-19 vaccines. This funding is the highest amount the MCRI won in grant from the BMGF over the past 13 years. The $13.4 USD Million for the COVID-19 Vaccine BRACE Trial was granted for over a period of 41 months. The average amount of money per month of this grant comes to $327,452 USD (or 512,000 AUD/Month in today’s rate), which is the highest average monthly amount MCRI has ever received from BMGF over the past 13 years.

While the MCRI claims that the trial operates in 5 countries and has 360 staff and researchers globally, according to Exeter University, the AUD 1.5M from the Minderoo Foundation supports the global expansion and the funding from The Peter Sowerby Foundation supports the work at the Exeter trial site in the UK.

Additionally, the BRACE Trial at MCRI also received funding from other “philanthropists” such as Sarah and Lachlan Murdoch ($700,000), Minderoo Foundation ($1.5 Million), NAB Foundation, Calvert-Jones Foundation, HUG Foundation, River Capital. The BRACE Trial also received $400,000 from the Royal Children's Hospital Foundation (RCHF) and $200,000 from the South Australian Government through the SA Health, Modara Pines Charitable Foundation, Health Services Union NSW, Peter Sowerby Foundation, Epworth Health, Swiss National Science Foundation and several individual donors.

While the total funding received is not revealed, the largest funding is from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. And it is unprecedented.

One wonders what kind of ground-breaking work academics and researchers at the MCRI do on this one specific project on BCG-COVID-19 vaccines alone, that warrants an average of $512,000 AUD grant from just one of the many grants (BMGF), per month, every month, for 3.5 years! Exactly how many of the 360 people are working on this BCG-COVID-19 vaccine project at the MCRI? Sounds like a very lucrative career.

Very interesting to see that the funding which was received to explore whether BCG vaccine would reduce the risk of catching COVID-19 spun off into a study of immune reaction to COVID-19 vaccines depending on whether or not one has taken the BCG booster.

The 20 to 1 Return On Investment Bill Gates and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation makes from vaccines and their illegal activities pertaining to subjecting unsuspecting people to medical experimentation with vaccines are well documented.

What all of these mean is: Essentially, all 3 Victorian organisations (MVEC, SAEFVIC, VicSIS) pertaining to vaccine safety and vaccine Adverse Events are part of the MCRI which is heavily funded by Big Pharma. And all of these are led by the same person and there is no checks and balances. No accountability. None.

To summarise:

Nigel Crawford was handpicked by the VIC government and appointed as the Senior Medical Advisor on COVID-19 vaccine policies and safety in Victoria.

Crawford also directs the Victorian Vaccine Safety Service which monitors and disseminates information on Vaccine Adverse Events in Victoria.

Crawford is the Director of Melbourne Vaccine Education Centre MVEC. He curates “educational information” on immunisation meant for both Health Care Professionals and members of the public. MVEC enjoys global reach with endorsement from the WHO. The MVEC is the medium through which Crawford controls the narrative on vaccine safety.

ALL of the information on Significant Adverse Events Following Immunisation in Victoria are reported to SAEFVIC, which is Victoria’s central vaccine safety reporting service. Crawford is the Director of SAEFVIC.

Crawford is also the Chair of VicSIS, a VIC government funded organisation, which evaluates those at risk of experiencing a vaccine adverse event and those who suffered adverse reactions to the COVID-19 vaccines. VicSIS then determines whether or not these people are exempted from further mandated doses of the vaccine. These are mandates imposed by the VIC govt — the same government which appointed Crawford as the state’s Senior Medical Advisor on COVID-19 vaccine safety.

All “approved” vaccine safety organisations in VIC — SAEFVIC, VicSIS, MVEC — are part of the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI) network which is heavily funded by Big Pharma & “Philanthropies” which serve Big Pharma.

All “approved” vaccine safety organisations in VIC — SAEFVIC, VicSIS, MVEC — are headed by Nigel Crawford.

The TGA-JICs (Jurisdictional Immunisation Coordinators) are the conduits through which all vaccine safety issues reported at state and territorial level (VIC, in this case) are sent to the TGA. The VIC-JIC discuss state-level vaccine safety issues during meetings with the Federal Department of Health. Crawford is Victoria’s representative of TGA-JIC.

Thus,

Nigel Crawford controls the narrative and flow of information on vaccine safety and Adverse Events at the federal level (part-1) as well at the state level in VIC. As Victoria’s representative of the TGA-JIC, Crawford also controls the flow of information on vaccine safety and Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) from VIC to the TGA. ALL Vaccine Safety Orgnisations in VIC are headed by Nigel Crawford, who is employed by the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI). ALL of these vaccine safety organisations in Victoria are part of the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI) which receives funding from numerous vaccine manufacturing pharma & philanthropies invested in pharma & vaccines. MCRI has received an unprecedented amount of grant money from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to work on their COVID-19 vaccines project ($512,000 AUD per month, every month, for 3.5 years from BMGF alone to work on just COVID-19 vaccines!). The fact that all 3 Victorian organisations (MVEC, SAEFVIC, VicSIS) pertaining to vaccine safety and vaccine adverse reactions are part of the MCRI which has significant financial ties to pharmaceuticals in particular, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and that all 3 organisations are headed by Nigel Crawford who is employed by the MCRI and who also heads all 3 levels at ATAGI on Vaccine Safety (Chair of ATAGI, Chair of ATAGI’s COVID-19 Executive Working Group, Chair of Sub-Group on Vaccine Safety, Evaluation, Communication and Confidence), must be a cause for genuine concern for all Australians, particularly the people of Victoria.

The vaccine safety information and the information on vaccine adverse reactions from the Federal Government (ATAGI) and the VIC State Government (VicSIS) simply cannot be trusted.

More on Nigel Crawford will be continued in Part-3 and further posts under this series.

Update:

Part-3 Audio:AU's top vaccine expert Nigel Crawford's significant role in influencing Federal (ATAGI) & VIC State Vaccine Policies, Vax Safety, Pharma Links, Mandates, Exemption, Injuries, Myocarditis

There’s more. Will be continued in Part-4. Until then, bye.

—The Solitary Reaper

