Interview with TNT Radio’s Mike Ryan and guest John Parsons on Part-1 and Part-2 of the series on Aussie vaccine expert Prof Nigel Crawford. Use it as a companion audio to the write-up as they each cover some additional info albeit discussing the same general topic.

Kindly donate to support my work 🙏

TGA — Complicity or Incompetence?

What if I told you the TGA must have known about Vaccine-related Myocarditis 2 DAYS BEFORE the rollout began in Australia? Listen from 10:40 to 15:48 in the interview above about TGA boss John Skerritt. This is the research paper that I am referring to in the interview.

Jaw-dropping info on Aussie vaccine “expert” Prof Nigel crawford, ATAGI & VIC vaccine institutions:

Listen From ~22:00 to 34:00 in the interview above for all about Prof Nigel Crawford — the man who wears many hats and his role in ATAGI ,VIC vaccine Safety, and Victoria's Coroners’ protocol for investigation into deaths suspected to have been caused by the vaccine.

Australia's top vaccine expert Nigel Crawford -- A man who wears many hats. Part-1: Crawford's role in ATAGI influencing Australian Federal Govt vaccine policies.

Part-2: Australia's top vaccine expert Nigel Crawford -- his influence in VIC, Vax Safety institutions in VIC & their Pharma ties -- can they be trusted?

Update 29 Oct 2024: Now the authorities are busy scrubbing evidence.

