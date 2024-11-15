Since it is World Diabetes Day and the World Health Organisation is all over on social media about it, it is time to understand the role of vaccines in causing and/or worsening diabetes.

COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Latent Autoimmune Diabetes in Adults

COVID-19 Vaccines cause immune-mediated insulin deficiency.

This paper explains the mechanism of COVID-19 vaccine causing latent autoimmune diabetes by immune-mediated insulin deficiency. The study was conducted on adults but the mechanism is the same and it applies to kids as well. It is also not limited to C19 vaccine alone.

Risk of Vaccine Induced Diabetes in Children with a Family History of Type 1 Diabetes

This study highlights the flaws and conflicts of interests in previous studies that gave a clean chit to vaccines.

The paper concludes that these mechanisms are not specific to the hemophilus vaccine and that all vaccines have the potential to induce diabetes.

Adverse effects of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines: the spike hypothesis

This study explains the vaccine-diabetes mechanism in COVID-19 vaccines. The references 73-77 in this paper are extremely helpful in understanding this.

The S1 subunit of spike protein in the C19 vax causes endothelial damage. Spike protein entry factors ACE2 & TMPRSS2 are expressed in the ducts of Pancreas. Endothelial damage of Pancreas results in Insulin-dependent Diabetes.

Correlation between COVID-19 vaccination and diabetes mellitus: A systematic review

This study concludes that COVID-19 vaccination may contribute to the risk of worsening blood glucose in diabetic patients.

Autoimmune diabetes mellitus after COVID-19 vaccination in adult population: a systematic review of case reports

This is a case study of 12 patients who developed Type-1 Diabetes following the COVID-19 vaccination. The shortest onset time of diabetes after vaccination was 3 days. 5 patients presented with diabetic ketoacidosis of which 4 developed within just 8 days of the vaccine administration. 3 patients were already diagnosed with other autoimmune diseases and 1 patient had a family history of autoimmune disease. A trigger is usually required for such patients to develop a new autoimmune disease, and in these cases, that trigger was the COVID-19 vaccine. There were also cases of sudden unexplained severe hyperglycemia and increased HbA1c with development of diabetes-related autoantibodies in otherwise well-controlled type 2 diabetes. The study notes that this should alert physicians about the possibility of the COVID-19 vaccine facilitating the conversion to Type-1 Diabetes.

There are numerous such studies on vaccine induced diabetes and the mechanism makes it clear that this is not restricted to just COVID-19 vaccines.

Reckless negligence

Despite these issues, health experts and authorities specifically prioritised people (adults and children) with Type-1 and Type-2 diabetes, those with family history of diabetes, patients with autoimmune diseases or a family history of autoimmune disease for the COVID-19 vaccine. This paper was published on the Lancet.

Now the same Lancet is feigning concern for diabetics all over the world on World Diabetes Day. Baffling!

