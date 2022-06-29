Adverse Event record of 6 year old boy’s death expunged by the TGA:

During the early hours on 11 April 2022, I published an article on the case of a 6 year old Australian boy (Case number: 724925) who was reported to have died due to Adverse Events following the Pfizer COVID-19 injection. This article was the first to report on the news and it was just a couple of hours after the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) released the information in the Database of Adverse Events Notification (DAEN) at midnight. In the article, I raised an alarm that three Australian kids under the age of 10 were reported dead post-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in just a space of 17 days.

Curiously, after a few days, the TGA quietly purged the record of this 6 year old boy’s death from the public database. The TGA made it look as though this child’s adverse event information and his death record never existed in the DAEN. Case number 724925 can no longer be found in the DAEN. TGA’s act of unpersoning this child is frighteningly dystopian.

Support my work (link added 16Nov2024)

Expunged by (Anti) Social Media:

Organised trolls and vaccine zealots on social media ensured that Twitter also purged the existence of this 6 year old boy and silenced the account which shared this article.

Twitter locked the account and sent an Email that this tweet “Violated Twitter Rules” and that the user account has been locked out for “Violating the policy on spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.” Usually, Twitter allows you to delete the “violating” tweet. But this time, Twitter simply “disappeared” the tweet. It is as though the tweet linking to the article on the death of the 6 year old child was never posted.

This cover-up is deeply disturbing as:

You ought to wonder why the TGA expunged the death report of this 6 year old boy and why there is an eerie silence on the topic of Aussie children whose deaths have been reportedly caused by the COVID-19 injections.

You ought to wonder why the Australian Government’s budget included children under the age of 5 in the COVID-19 vaccine injury indemnity scheme months prior to any country approving these products to this age group.

You ought to wonder why the cause of death of two of the five children in the 5-11 year old age group is simply noted as a non-specific Adverse Event.

If the deaths of 5 children in the 5-11 year old group — 3 of whom died of Cardiac Arrest — within a space of just two months, reportedly caused by a “vaccine” is not a safety signal, then what is?

NONE OF THIS INSPIRES TRUST IN THE PHARMACOVIGILANCE PROCESS IN AUSTRALIA.

Buy me a Coffee (link added 16Nov2024)

Is it possible that the TGA just made another typing mistake and thus expunged the 6 year old boy’s reported death from the Pfizer injection?



Is it possible that the TGA just made a mistake like back in October 2020 when they said they mistakenly typed the age of the patient who suffered “heavy menstrual bleeding” post-C19 Pfizer vax as 6 years old instead of 41 years old? Let us explore this possibility.

The fact-checkers from Reuters were all over it arguing that since the vaccine had not yet been rolled out to children under the age of 12, it is simply impossible for a 6 year old to suffer from its adverse effects.

In that case, the TGA simply changed the age of the person in the record unlike the current case where the TGA has completely purged the record of the 6 year old boy who reportedly died of the Pfizer C19 vaccine and unpersoned him.

However, these fact-checkers have been eerily quiet when I reported about the case of a 2 year old baby girl injected with the Pfizer C19 vaccine even though the vaccine has not been approved for children under the age of 5.

These same fact-checkers have been unusually quiet when I published an article about a 5 year old baby girl who was reported to have suffered Vaginal Haemorrhage post-Pfizer C19 vaccine.

And they are once again quiet about this 6 year old boy whose death was suspected to have been caused by the Pfizer C19 vaccine.

Two more children were reported to have died after this. A 10 year old boy and a 5 year old boy.

If it was genuinely a typing error, the entire record would not have been purged from the DAEN. Additionally, the pharma-loyal agents in our media and regulatory organisations would have pounced at the opportunity to clarify this.

Have we reached Peak-Dystopia?

Support my work (link added 16Nov2024)

—The Solitary Reaper