Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration un-personed a 6 year old Aussie boy reportedly killed by the Pfizer shot
Expunged -- As though the 6 year old boy's death was never reported. Have we reached peak censorship yet?
Adverse Event record of 6 year old boy’s death expunged by the TGA:
During the early hours on 11 April 2022, I published an article on the case of a 6 year old Australian boy (Case number: 724925) who was reported to have died due to Adverse Events following the Pfizer COVID-19 injection. This article was the first to report on the news and it was just a couple of hours after the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) released the information in the Database of Adverse Events Notification (DAEN) at midnight. In the article, I raised an alarm that three Australian kids under the age of 10 were reported dead post-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in just a space of 17 days.
Curiously, after a few days, the TGA quietly purged the record of this 6 year old boy’s death from the public database. The TGA made it look as though this child’s adverse event information and his death record never existed in the DAEN. Case number 724925 can no longer be found in the DAEN. TGA’s act of unpersoning this child is frighteningly dystopian.
Expunged by (Anti) Social Media:
Organised trolls and vaccine zealots on social media ensured that Twitter also purged the existence of this 6 year old boy and silenced the account which shared this article.
Twitter locked the account and sent an Email that this tweet “Violated Twitter Rules” and that the user account has been locked out for “Violating the policy on spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19.” Usually, Twitter allows you to delete the “violating” tweet. But this time, Twitter simply “disappeared” the tweet. It is as though the tweet linking to the article on the death of the 6 year old child was never posted.
This cover-up is deeply disturbing as:
Three Australian children under the age of 10 were reported dead over a period of just 17 days. A total of 5 Aussie kids in the 5-11 year old age group have died within a space of two months. In all 5 cases, Pfizer's COVID-19 injection (Comirnaty) was reported as suspected causative agent.
— A 7 year old boy died of Cardiac Arrest and Generalised Tonic-Clonic Seizure. His death was recorded by the TGA on 11 March 2022, released to the public on the DAEN on 25 March 2022.
— A 9 year old girl died of Cardiac Arrest following the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Her death was recorded by the TGA on 25 March 2022, released to the public on the DAEN on 8 April 2022.
— The 6 year old boy (subject of this article) died of non-specific Adverse Event Following Immunisation. His death was recorded by the TGA on 28 March 2022, released to the public today on the DAEN on 11 April 2022.
— A 10 year old boy died of non-specific Adverse Event Following Immunisation. His death was recorded by the TGA on 6 May 2022, released to the public on the DAEN on 20 May 2022.
— A 5 year old boy died of Abdominal Pain and Cardiac Arrest following the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. His death was recorded by the TGA on 10 May 2022, released to the public on the DAEN on 24 May 2022.
Three of the five children — a 7 year old boy, a 5 year old boy and a 9 year old girl — had died of Cardiac Arrest. This is in addition to the numerous reported cases of children (and adults) who were reported to have suffered a range of Cardiovascular problems following the COVID-19 injection. This surely is a Safety Signal which requires that the TGA immediately halt the roll-out of these shots, ideally for all age groups, but at least for children. Continuing to pretend to not see this obvious Safety Signal amounts to wilful criminal negligence.
The TGA did not reveal the nature of the Adverse Event Following Immunisation which caused the death of this 6 year old boy and that of the 10 year old boy. This reckless approach by the TGA hinders Safety Signal identification and thus undermines the Therapeutic Goods Administration’s (TGA) Pharmacovigilance process.
The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) did not even mention the reports of deaths of these 5 kids in any of its weekly vaccine safety reports. It has not done so to this day.
Despite all of these, the Australian media, politicians, academia, experts, researchers, professors, health care professionals have remained and continue to remain very silent.
These authorities are not only silent about the vaccine-related injuries and the deaths of children (and adults), but are also more aggressively promoting these injections to children and pushing for extending the authorisation1 of these injections to kids under the age of 5 years2. Dr Andrew Miller, The President of Australian Society of Anaesthetists is one of those loud, prominent voices. Dr Miller is also the past president of Western Australia’s Australian Medical Association. He is a current columnist at the West Australian where he regularly peddles his propaganda to the people of Australia. He is part of a wider pharma-linked cabal in Australia. More on this group in a later post.
In March 2022, months prior to any country ever approving any Covid-19 vaccine to kids under the age of 5, the Australian government’s budget had extended its Covid-19 vaccine injury indemnity scheme to cover children under five years of age.
On 19 June 2022, the CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky endorsed3 the USA’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ (ACIP) recommendation that all children 6 months through 5 years of age should receive a COVID-19 vaccine. This “endorsement” recklessly recommends that even those kids who have previously had COVID-19 should get vaccinated.
With this endorsement from the USA’s CDC, the reckless drug-pushers in Australia4 have started pressuring5 the government to approve these injections to babies under the age of 5.
You ought to wonder why the TGA expunged the death report of this 6 year old boy and why there is an eerie silence on the topic of Aussie children whose deaths have been reportedly caused by the COVID-19 injections.
You ought to wonder why the Australian Government’s budget included children under the age of 5 in the COVID-19 vaccine injury indemnity scheme months prior to any country approving these products to this age group.
You ought to wonder why the cause of death of two of the five children in the 5-11 year old age group is simply noted as a non-specific Adverse Event.
If the deaths of 5 children in the 5-11 year old group — 3 of whom died of Cardiac Arrest — within a space of just two months, reportedly caused by a “vaccine” is not a safety signal, then what is?
NONE OF THIS INSPIRES TRUST IN THE PHARMACOVIGILANCE PROCESS IN AUSTRALIA.
Is it possible that the TGA just made another typing mistake and thus expunged the 6 year old boy’s reported death from the Pfizer injection?
Is it possible that the TGA just made a mistake like back in October 2020 when they said they mistakenly typed the age of the patient who suffered “heavy menstrual bleeding” post-C19 Pfizer vax as 6 years old instead of 41 years old? Let us explore this possibility.
The fact-checkers from Reuters were all over it arguing that since the vaccine had not yet been rolled out to children under the age of 12, it is simply impossible for a 6 year old to suffer from its adverse effects.
In that case, the TGA simply changed the age of the person in the record unlike the current case where the TGA has completely purged the record of the 6 year old boy who reportedly died of the Pfizer C19 vaccine and unpersoned him.
However, these fact-checkers have been eerily quiet when I reported about the case of a 2 year old baby girl injected with the Pfizer C19 vaccine even though the vaccine has not been approved for children under the age of 5.
These same fact-checkers have been unusually quiet when I published an article about a 5 year old baby girl who was reported to have suffered Vaginal Haemorrhage post-Pfizer C19 vaccine.
And they are once again quiet about this 6 year old boy whose death was suspected to have been caused by the Pfizer C19 vaccine.
Two more children were reported to have died after this. A 10 year old boy and a 5 year old boy.
If it was genuinely a typing error, the entire record would not have been purged from the DAEN. Additionally, the pharma-loyal agents in our media and regulatory organisations would have pounced at the opportunity to clarify this.
Have we reached Peak-Dystopia?
—The Solitary Reaper
