24 May 2022, 7:00 AM AEST:

Update on reported child victims of C19 jab from The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration TGA's Database of Adverse Events Notification (DAEN)

5 year old boy reported dead in today’s TGA release.

Adverse Reaction leading to death: Cardiac Arrest.

Pfizer C19 jab suspected. This is the 3rd Australian child who reportedly died of Cardiac Arrest following Pfizer C19 jab.

A total of 5 Australian children in the 5-11 yo age group have been reported dead following Pfizer C19 jab. The remaining 2 Aussie kids died of unspecified Adverse Events following Pfizer C19 jab.

The roll-out of Pfizer C19 jab for the 5-11 year old children began in Australia on 10 January 2022.

Details of the 5 year old child from TGA’s Adverse Events Database:

Screenshot from TGA’s Database of Adverse Events Notification shows 4 reported deaths from Pfizer C19 jab recorded on 10 May 2022

TGA’s DAEN database indicates one case of reported death due to Cardiac Arrest following Pfizer C19 Jab

Screenshot corresponding to TGA’s record of the 5 year old boy who reportedly died of Cardiac Arrest suspected to have been caused by Pfizer C19 jab

Details:

Case Number: 734187

Report Entry Date: 10/05/2022

Age: 5

Gender: Male

Medicines Reported as being taken: Comirnaty COVID-19 Vaccine (Tozinameran) - Suspected

MedDRA Reaction Terms: Abdominal Pain, Cardiac Arrest.

Articles on ALL reported 5-11 year old Aussie child deaths following the C19 jab. Up-to-date as of 24 May 2022.

Kindly read this article on the death of the 9 year old girl where the writer has provided a list of other relevant articles.

If the deaths of 5 small children is still not a safety signal, then, we need to wonder what is. How many kids’ deaths is too many for The Therapeutic Goods Administration? Continuing the roll-out of these injections could amount to criminal negligence.

The ongoing deafening silence on these unforgivable and avoidable deaths is becoming increasingly haunting.

— The Solitary Reaper

