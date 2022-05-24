5 year old boy who reportedly died of Cardiac Arrest is the 5th Aussie child victim of Pfizer C19 injection in the 5-11 y/o age group
Pfizer C19 jab suspected in FIVE Aussie KIDS' DEATHS aged 5-11 years. 3 died of CARDIAC ARREST. 2 died of Unspecified Adverse Events. How many deaths does the TGA need to acknowledge a Safety Signal?
24 May 2022, 7:00 AM AEST:
Update on reported child victims of C19 jab from The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration TGA's Database of Adverse Events Notification (DAEN)
5 year old boy reported dead in today’s TGA release.
Adverse Reaction leading to death: Cardiac Arrest.
Pfizer C19 jab suspected. This is the 3rd Australian child who reportedly died of Cardiac Arrest following Pfizer C19 jab.
A total of 5 Australian children in the 5-11 yo age group have been reported dead following Pfizer C19 jab. The remaining 2 Aussie kids died of unspecified Adverse Events following Pfizer C19 jab.
The roll-out of Pfizer C19 jab for the 5-11 year old children began in Australia on 10 January 2022.
Details of the 5 year old child from TGA’s Adverse Events Database:
Details:
Case Number: 734187
Report Entry Date: 10/05/2022
Age: 5
Gender: Male
Medicines Reported as being taken: Comirnaty COVID-19 Vaccine (Tozinameran) - Suspected
MedDRA Reaction Terms: Abdominal Pain, Cardiac Arrest.
Articles on ALL reported 5-11 year old Aussie child deaths following the C19 jab. Up-to-date as of 24 May 2022.
Kindly read this article on the death of the 9 year old girl where the writer has provided a list of other relevant articles.
If the deaths of 5 small children is still not a safety signal, then, we need to wonder what is. How many kids’ deaths is too many for The Therapeutic Goods Administration? Continuing the roll-out of these injections could amount to criminal negligence.
The ongoing deafening silence on these unforgivable and avoidable deaths is becoming increasingly haunting.
— The Solitary Reaper
