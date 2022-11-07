mRNA given a free pass under the cover of “covid”:

mRNA products got a free pass without rigorous scrutiny. This was made possible by the “emergency”. All under the cover of the “pandemic”. Yes, this is a global phenomenon, but as Aussies, do we blindly follow others or do we take some pride in holding higher standards?

There is a mRNA kingdom in Melbourne, Australia and most people aren’t even aware of it. Australia is the only country in the whole world which two top foreign mRNA companies (Moderna and BioNTech) call home. And Melbourne, Victoria is the only place in the world where this happens.

Moderna Manufacturing Facility at Monash University in Melbourne - Multi-partisan unity:

This tweet below shows that the deal with Moderna was NOT a partisan issue. There is multi-partisan unity to this madness. Ignore the slightly colourful social-media-lingo and consider the facts.

Moderna Universities (Monash & Melbourne Uni) links to Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) — Billy G has his tentacles everywhere!

Monash University has received about US $64 Million from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

We already know that BMGF has given money to Murdoch Children’s Research Institute .

We have two main research institutes in VIC Australia — Monash and Melbourne Uni — controlled top to down by Billy G.

I see the same in India. Gates money totally controls Christian Medical College (CMC) in Tamil Nadu. Remember how suddenly Tamil Nadu took away Ivermectin from the protocol?

But, but the funding is fully disclosed. What’s your problem?

The sum of USD 120 Million from BMGF to MCRI (USD 56 Million) & Monash (USD 64 Million) that I noted earlier is just the direct links of just these two research institutions in just one Australian city (Melbourne) to BMGF. There’s much more money laundering occurring through various other foundations and grants. Conflicts of Interests also need to be explored from the standpoint of shares and stocks owned by the donors and their proxies.

When mRNA cult becomes part of a Government Department:

Believe it or not. There’s a division called “mRNA Victoria” under the ministry/department of jobs, precincts and regions.

MRNA Victoria scientific advisory group has:

Burnet Inst, Monash Uni, Doherty Inst, Walter & Eliza Hall Inst, Hudson Inst (which is Monash + Prince Henry Inst), MCRI (Nigel Crawford) — All get money from Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. What are the odds, eh?

Nigel Crawford has his tentacles everywhere:

Nigel Crawford is a member of the Scientific Advisory Group of MRNA Victoria. I covered the role of Nigel Crawford in Australia’s Vaccinology at both the Federal Government level and State Government level in this series:

It’s not just Moderna. BioNTech is in on the game, too.

It’s not just Moderna. Recently BioNTech also struck a deal with VIC govt and Aus fed gov. VIC govt minister called the deal with BioNTech a “coup”. Yeh right.

It’s not just all political parties, all mainstream media also love Moderna & BioNTech

Letters to Investors:

One easy way to understand the agenda of Biotech companies or any multinational giant is to carefully listen to what they are saying to their investors. I have been doing this over the past 3 years! Here’s a sample of what I found out specific to Moderna’s adventure in Australia.

WARNING: Moderna’s Feb2022 letter to its investors: Pan-Respiratory Annual Booster and COMPLIANCE.

Moderna is developing a pan-respiratory annual booster vaccine covering multiple viruses — COVID-19, Flu, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. Combining multiple shots into one mRNA shot is one of Moderna’s “Strategic Pillars”. What could go wrong?

Moderna gleefully informs its investors that this would create value for the healthcare system through compliance, convenience to the customer (one vs. three injections), and reduction in vaccine administration cost.

COMPLIANCE indicates more VACCINE MANDATES. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED.

WARNING: Moderna’s Dec2021 letter to its investors —Excited about long-term collaboration with Australian & Victorian Governments, future pandemics:

Sure enough, after PM ScoMo’s announcement about Australian and Victorian governments’ deal with Moderna, Moderna excitedly wrote to its investors about an annual pan-respiratory vaccine booster in Australia, 100 million vaccines a year and future pandemics!

In its letter to the investors, Moderna stated that the facility in Australia will be activated on an urgent basis to support Australia with direct access to rapid pandemic response capabilities.

Michael Azrak, Moderna’s General Manager of Australia said: “We are excited to expand our presence and continue our long-term collaboration with the Australian and Victorian Governments”.

When do they expect the “future pandemics” in order to activate this manufacturing facility on an urgent basis for rapid pandemic response?

WARNING: Moderna’s Mar2022 letter to its investors — 10 year Australian agreement Finalised.

In its letter to its investors in March 2022, Moderna informed that the agreement with the Australian government has been finalised for 10 years. Moderna expects to produce up to 100 million mRNA respiratory vaccine doses in Australia annually. Moderna has 28 vaccines in its pipeline. The construction of the manufacturing facility is expected to commence before the end of 2022. By the end of 2024, the facility is expected to become fully operational.

Got to ask. Are we going to have a “pandemic” every year?

WARNING: Moderna’s Regional Research Centre for respiratory medicines and tropical diseases to advance MODERNA’s GOALS — University, Research centres, governing bodies to be compromised.

As part of Moderna’s strategic partnership in Australia, Moderna expects to establish a Regional Research Centre for respiratory medicines and tropical diseases. The job description for this role should send a chill down everyone's spine. It has got NOTHING to do with the well-being of Australia and Australians. The Director is expected to:

Work across the R&D ecosystem and various stakeholders in alignment with Moderna's priorities.

Forge strong relationships with universities , research organisations and the broader R&D industry.

Develop and effectively manage key strategic relationships with a broad range of senior-level government, industry, academic and international stakeholders, influencing complex groups of stakeholders both within and external to Moderna.

WARNING: BioNTech and its agents want Australia to drop human trials and further erode an already abysmal vaccine safety regulation in Australia.

The Age published an interview with BioNTech chief operations officer Dr Sierk Poetting. Poetting has called for Australia to drop the human clinical trial requirement for variant specific COVID-19 vaccine “updates” so that they could be rolled out (and mandated) faster. According to Poetting, this would “bring down the lead time tremendously”.

Poetting added, “It works on conventional flu vaccines. So, I think once everybody agrees this is safe, that you can swap the antigen from season to season without the clinical studies, and everybody agrees, then it’s fine”

Poetting wants to enforce consensus and override scientific empirical evidence.

WARNING: Leaders signal Future Pandemics. Medical Mandates are not going anywhere, Aussies:

Our Prime Minister in 2021 Scott Morrison, along with our then Health Minister Greg Hunt announced Australia’s agreement with Moderna at the Monash University. They also visited the Doherty Institute.

ScoMo mentioned “potential future pandemics” and being able to manufacture “100 million mRNA vaccines in Australia in a pandemic” in his Facebook post.

What pandemic are our leaders expecting? If we are going to manufacture 100 million vaccines per year for a 25 million population, there will be mandates.

“A new mRNA vaccine manufacturing facility will be built in Australia as part of a partnership secured by our Government with the Victorian Government and global mRNA company Moderna. This means Australia is one of the first countries in the world to secure sovereign manufacturing capability and to build new mRNA manufacturing facilities since the pandemic started. The new facility will produce respiratory mRNA vaccines for potential future pandemics and seasonal health issues. It ensures Australia gets priority access to vaccines, research and development, clinical trials and global supply chain access. It will be able to produce up to 100 million mRNA vaccines in Australia each year in a pandemic. Enough to supply Australia and support our Pacific family. Australia has stared this pandemic down and we must continue to do that. We need to learn to live with this virus. We cannot allow it to take us back and that’s what we’re determined to do. This deal will help us ensure Australia can continue to remain safely open. Great to visit the Doherty Institute in Melbourne today to announce this new deal and thank them and all the other health workers and medical and scientific researchers on the frontline of our response to this pandemic.” Prime Minister Scott Morrison on 14 December 2021.

WARNING: Minister excited about mRNA:

Instead of expressing concern about BioNTech’s demand to further erode our regulatory framework, VIC Minister Jaala Pulford tweeted the article.

Minister Pulford holds many portfolios:

She is The Minister for Employment, Minister for Innovation, Medical Research and the Digital Economy, Minister for Small Business Minister for Resources.

She is the same minister who also joyfully announced Moderna’s mRNA manufacturing facility in Melbourne and said “I always take the opportunity to remind people, If you are due for the 4th or the 5th (COVID-19 booster), no time like the present.”

Grants, Incentives, Tax cuts, Patents, Free Infrastructure, Free access to 25 Million human guinea pigs, and a 20 BILLION Dollars Medical Research Future Fund

There is a lot of Government money to be made by the Biotech giants and their minions in academia, media, research centres and health bureacuracy. The Moderna manufacturing facility in Melbourne is supported by the Government's Coronavirus Research Response , an Infrastructure Grant for enabling clinical trials.

There is also Australian grants and incentives to support R&D, Patents and Medical Manufacturing. This includes:

The R&D Tax Incentive: Tax offsets for R&D expenditure.

The Patent Box : It is a A$206 million scheme to reduce taxes on income from Australian medical and biotech patents.

The A$2.5 billion Modern Manufacturing Strategy: Medical manufacturers can win from the $2.5 Billion set aside by the Australian government for Modern Manufacturing as medical manufacturing is considered as one of the six designated priority areas.

Finally, there is The Medical Research Future Fund worth 20 BILLION DOLLARS which is Australia's long-term investment into Medical Research.

Is the government funding shady as well?

It’s true that these research institutions get Billions of dollars from government grants, but like many other ways in which governments burn public money, it is not with the consent of the people.

What’s your solution?

The solution to this is (this is off the top of my head. Just a preliminary list):

Increase Awareness. While we are all hyper-aware of corruption in politics and bureaucracy, there is very little awareness when it comes to how corrupt academia is. Most people do not even know the extent to which academics, researchers and experts influence government policy and public policy decisions at ALL levels in ALL spheres of our lives and our very existence.

If there is sufficient interest, I will gradually write more posts exposing more individuals in academia and institutions who orchestrated the covid catastrophe.

Medical research must be funded by the public and answerable to the public. I am not opposed to collaboration between scientists from other countries. I am opposed to collaboration with those who have self interests and serve the interests of institutions and organisations that are purely motivated by profit instead of being motivated by service. There needs to be more scrutiny into academia and research funding by the public.

Medical research is a service — NOT a self-serving hobby. The key word here is SERVICE. There are some professions which owe a fiduciary duty to the public. Medicine, academia and journalism are just three of those. When you are serving someone, you do the right thing EVEN if it is to your own personal detriment. I would like to see the values of service and servant leadership embraced by those working in medical profession, academia and journalism.

Audio: Interview on mRNA Kingdom in Victoria, Australia

Interview with TNT Radio’s Jeremy Beck on 7 November 2022 on mRNA Kingdom in Victoria, Australia. Use it as a companion audio to the write-up as they each cover some additional info albeit discussing the same general topic.

—The Solitary Reaper